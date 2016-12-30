Seven Injured In Traffic Accident Near Carmelita Village

Also on Friday night, as many as 7 individuals including 4 minors were injured in a traffic accident...

UDP Mouthpiece Knocks Down and Kills Bicycle Rider

Alfonso Noble, the Editor of the El Guardian newspaper, which is the newspaper organ of the United D...

Noble Refuses To Provide Specimen for Examination

Earlier you heard Noble’s attorney accusing the Police of pandering to the public pressure and actin...

Chinese Business Woman Shot During Arm Robbery

Forty two year old Belizean Chinese businesswoman, Yan Zhen Yu is lucky to be alive tonight after sh...

BNTU Sticks To Its Guns, Classes Reopens January 9th

Tonight the burning question on everyone’s mind continues to be, will classes resume early in the ne...

