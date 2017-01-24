Is Belizean National Behind ISIS Attack In Phillipines?

There is a very serious report tonight that could have grave implications for Belize. On January 7th...

BCCI To Make Budget Recommendations

There has been no update to the Government’s attempt to get bondholders to buy-into their proposal t...

Miss Belize Placed 9th On glam Shot

For several days we’ve been showing you highlights of Rebecca Rath’s journey to the Miss Universe cr...

Former Immigration Director Accepts Responsibility for Break Down In Department During Her Tenure

Former Director of Immigration, Ruth Meighan, who served as the head of the Department of Immigratio...

Meighan Speaks On Minister's VISA Recommendations

Among the myriad of issues that came up today is that special list of Ministers who were incessantly...

Previous Next

  • Is Belizean National Behind ISIS Attack In Phillipines?

    Tuesday, 24 January 2017 03:10

  • BCCI To Make Budget Recommendations

    Wednesday, 25 January 2017 02:06

  • Miss Belize Placed 9th On glam Shot

    Wednesday, 25 January 2017 02:20

  • Former Immigration Director Accepts Responsibility for Break Down In Department During Her Tenure

    Thursday, 26 January 2017 01:51

  • Meighan Speaks On Minister's VISA Recommendations

    Thursday, 26 January 2017 01:55

Featured News

Is Belizean National Behind ISIS Attack In Phillipines?

There is a very serious report tonight that could have grave

Crime -
24-01-2017
- by CTV3 Publisher
Read more »
Miss Belize Placed 9th On glam Shot

For several days we’ve been showing you highlights of Rebe

Featured News -
25-01-2017
- by CTV3 Publisher
Read more »
Former Immigration Director Accepts Responsibility for Break Down In Department During Her Tenure

Former Director of Immigration, Ruth Meighan, who served as

Economy -
26-01-2017
- by CTV3 Publisher
Read more »
Meighan Speaks On Minister's VISA Recommendations

Among the myriad of issues that came up today is that specia

Politics -
26-01-2017
- by CTV3 Publisher
Read more »
Recommendations To the Immigration Department Made By Meighan

Former Director Ruth Meighan was given an opportunity to pro

Sports -
26-01-2017
- by CTV3 Publisher
Read more »
Meighan Admits Illegal Voted In Last General Election

The Auditor General’s special audit has brought to light t

Social -
26-01-2017
- by CTV3 Publisher
Read more »
BCCI To Make Budget Recommendations

There has been no update to the Government’s attempt to ge

Economy -
25-01-2017
- by CTV3 Publisher
Read more »

VIDEO STORIES

COROZAL RESIDENT SAYS
COPS REFUSE TO CHARGE
A MAN WHO RAN OVER HIM

CTV3 News Live

Other Stories

Economy

More in: Economy
-
+
1

Weather

Latest Comments

  • Yes, I will definitely miss Artemio, I a... More...
    16.03.14 20:36
  • you can tell himwho care all of them are... More...
    10.02.14 20:56
  • I believe this is irresponsible reportin... More...
    05.12.13 22:45

Follow us

Who's Online

We have 132 guests online